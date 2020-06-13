It all started with a trip to the town park in Alden.
Olivia Wasiluk and David Kirkpatrick, who are both member of the Charles Upson PTA Male Encouragement Committee, said, during a trip to the park with their daughter, they saw a unique "2020 sign" that caught their attention.
It was then that they decided something similar should be done to honor graduates of the 2020 class in the Lockport City School District.
"Her dad saw kind of how they were constructed and it was like one of those things were we could easily do that with a few supplies and a couple of days to work on it," Wasiluk said.
Lockport's version of the oversized 2020 sign was made out of heavy grade plywood donated from Kirkpatrick's employer, who wishes to remain anonymous.
Wasiluk said building it was easy.
"We just basically took a piece of paper and drew the 20 and the 20, and then he had the plywood donated from his job. He stayed after a couple days, and actually just cut it out there," Wasiluk said.
With classes canceled and students, teachers and parents all practicing social distancing amid the pandemic, the sign has become something of a local monument to the 2020 graduating class. It has allows students and their families a place where they can come to celebrate their accomplishment while taking photos with a unique sign in the background.
"We love it. I got a message last night about how someone that lives right across from the high school actually saw hundreds of families coming out and enjoying it ... I've got a lot of Facebook messages and a lot of Facebook posts about how everyone is just in love with it," Wasiluk said.
Kristina Schutt, the parent of a Lockport High School senior, said the sign is great and she hopes future graduating classes will be honored in a similar way next year and beyond.
"I have seen tons of photos from the sign. Maybe next year someone can make a 2021 sign and it can be a new tradition that came out of all of this," Schutt said.
Schutt said she feels bad for the seniors who have been prevented from participating in more traditional graduation celebrations.
"Our seniors are putting up a good front," she said. "They say they are OK, but the only way I can describe it is they seem lost. It's hard to hear your children and their friends say things like it doesn't matter when they have worked so hard for so long. I feel as though it is a shame how there is no closure for all of our seniors. They deserve better than this and they have worked hard to achieve their goals."
Krista Isherwood, a Lockport high school counselor, described the 2020 school year as "a very unique experience."
"Being in education for almost 30 years, these past months have been nothing I could have imagined," she said. "While it has been a challenge to adapt to a new normal for the students and staff, it has also shown me what great compassion, patience and understanding we can all have. We came together for a common goal – success and support of our students. That is what matters and I have been proud to witness this on many occasions."
Instead of the traditional graduation ceremony held at Artpark, there will be a graduation parade starting at 11 a.m. June 20, from the Kenan Center to the high school campus.
Isherwood, who is also the coordinator of graduation, said Principal Dawn Wylke led the charge in organizing a different kind of graduation celebration that still properly recognized the students' accomplishments.
"We have reached out to all parties, asking for input and really focused on the key components that are truly important to our graduates and their families," she said. "We even connected with past LHS graduates, to determine what was most memorable to them, to insure we incorporated that in the overall plan. Asking those in the know, made us aware of many details that will make this a truly memorable graduation. I am excited about the way our graduation ceremony is coming together for 2020. I believe we have focused on what matters most to our students, while maintaining all traditions that we hold dear at LHS. Keeping the traditions, embracing the changes needed and celebrating our 2020 graduates, is the goal."
Schutt said she thinks it's important for the students and parents to make the best of the drive-through graduation ceremony and to do their best to honor the senior class, which has been forced to deal with so much adversity.
"If we had a more traditional graduation at this point, we would have to do the ceremony seven times. That is just not realistic," Schutt said. "As parents and administrators our job right now is to have a positive mindset, be excited for the plans we have. The more positive everyone can be the better experience our kids and community will have, so that's what I am doing. The school has my full support."
