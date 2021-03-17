“It was a scary feeling, just basically cleaning and keeping our masks on the entire time. The struggle was real.”
Joe Taylor, owner-operator of JT’s Mixed Martial Arts in Lockport, remembers well the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Niagara County. A year ago this week, Taylor shut down his gym for what ended up being a three-month period.
By June, to get back in business, Taylor was leading outdoor classes at Outwater Park, and giving one-on-one lessons in his gym, but the drop in income was stark.
“I didn’t receive any (government) assistance at all,” Taylor said, explaining that his gym survived on the membership fees paid by the people he trained.
“They came, I trained them outside. It wasn’t as many as I had before the pandemic, but it was enough to put food on the table and pay some bills,” Taylor said.
A few blocks away from Taylor's gym, Jackson Elniskey was trying to get Atlas Barber Co. on High Street established when the pandemic arrived and a state-ordered lockdown went into effect.
After opening Atlas Barber in November 2019, Elniskey recalled, “at the beginning of pandemic, business was just picking up; I was finally growing,” Elniskey said and laughed. “I was getting to the point where I was comfortable and clients were comfortable with me. I started seeing people coming back.”
Elniskey misses the days before lockdown, when people could gather in his studio, talk hair and be a part of the community.
“It’s kind of normal now, because it’s been a year, but back then ... it was appointments only,” he said. Lockdown “was definitely hard, it kind of closed some doors with me.”
Partial "reopening" of the local economy has been tricky for business operators to manage, too.
Elniskey said he took out a loan in June 2020, the month his third child was due, to keep Atlas Barber going and keep his bills paid.
“ I was the money maker in the house, and my income stopped. If I don’t cut hair, I don’t make money," he said.
Gradually, Elniskey was able to make ends meet and thrive. To make the appointment process easier for his customers, he had a website set up.
“I tried making it as streamline as possible, user friendly," Elniskey said. "I’m coming out with an app now ... . I’m just trying to make it easy.”
Taylor, the gym operator, said his business finally started to rebound around the fall of 2020. Although he's still constantly cleaning, he said the situation at the gym is “controlled.” The days of open gym at JT’s are over, he acknowledged.
“We have classes. During class, everyone wears a mask. Personal sessions are just me and you in the gym," Taylor said. "We want you to feel comfortable, not worried about being around others.”
“Everything I do right now is just controlled. I don’t hold open workouts where people just come in and work out. When we do classes, we check temperatures, we talk for five minutes about what’s going on with the pandemic, making sure everyone is healthy, no one is sick.”
