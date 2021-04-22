Organized in conjunction with Earth Day, the AAA Great Battery Roundup is encouraging motorists to take old automotive or marine lead-acid batteries to a local collection point where they can be safely recycled and formed into new batteries.
AAA Western and Central New York’s free lead-based battery recycling dropoff program continues through Saturday. Any brand or type of lead-acid or AGM batteries will be accepted, including car, boat and RV batteries, but lithium batteries are not eligible. Dropoff hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
AAA also will donate all recycling fees to charitable groups focused on improving the environment.
Local battery dropoff sites include:
— Bellreng’s Towing and Automotive, 2131 Eggert Road, Amherst.
— AAA Car Care Plus, 8120 Main St., Clarence.
— AAA Western New York Fleet Operations, 505 Duke Rd., Suite 500, Cheektowaga.
— Schultz Auto and Truck Repair, 5085 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.
— Transit Auto & Detail, 2021 Transit Road, Elma.
According to AAA, each year, approximately 97% of vehicle batteries are recycled — and the remaining 3% add up to millions of pounds of lead and gallons of sulfuric acid. These toxins can be discharged into the environment, creating health and safety hazards for humans and animals, as well as a potential fire hazard.
Lead-acid batteries are considered hazardous material. Anyone handling a battery should wear protective eyewear and gloves. Proper handling prevents injuries. Because they can leak and emit hydrogen gas, batteries should not be exposed to an open flame.
