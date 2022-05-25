A playground named after Aaron Mossell is moving forward at 50 Elmwood Ave. after the Common Council voted unanimously Wednesday to accept the donation of property from the Greater Lockport Development Corp. (GLDC) at its meeting Wednesday night.
Two weeks ago, Alderman Mark Devine asked a resolution regarding the park be withdrawn from the council’s docket until he got some answers to his questions. He noted at the most recent meeting that his questions were answered and he voted in accordance with the rest of the council.
The park, to be named for Aaron Mossell, a leader in school integration and entrepreneur who often donated bricks to local houses, churches and schools, was spearheaded by the Lift Up Lockport group.
Of that group, Jackie Davis, Maria Biano and Melissa Dunlap were at the meeting and said they were also uplifted by the council’s decision.
“All of us are passionate about getting this ugly, desert eyesore out of our community and make it a beautiful play space that’s green and healthy for the families and the kids,” Davis said.
The three noted that designs were still upcoming and may include equipment that will be accessible for children with disabilities.
“There’s all kinds of possibilities of what we can do to make this space safe, clean, healthy, beautiful,” Davis said.
Previously, the property was a parking lot for the Harrison buildings along South Street and had some remediation problems. Those issues were addressed, however, and the property met the approval of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Going forward, a $450,000 grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation that was awarded to the city will fund the development of that space for a playground.
Brian Smith, CEO of the GLDC, said directly before the vote that the public would continue to be engaged. Smith had said in an interview earlier in the month that the idea for the Aaron Mossell playground had been conceived when a $50,000 grant from the New York State Community Renewal created a South Street Initiative Plan in 2015.
“The city actually already accepted the donation in 2018, but with the amount of time that’s passed since, we just thought we’d do it again,” he said at the meeting Wednesday. “Once the city has the property in hand, we’ll be able to start the design process. There’s been no formative designs created and there’ll be a time period for the public to get involved in that process.”
