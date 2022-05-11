Plans to take over a parking lot and turn it into a playground – named after Aaron Mossell – were held up when 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine convinced fellow aldermen and alderwomen to withdraw the resolution from the c ity’s agenda at Wednesday’s Common Council work session.
The idea to transform the vacant lot to a place for children to play at 50 Elmwood Ave. has been around for years, Brian Smith, CEO of the Greater Lockport Development Corporation (GLDC), said in an interview earlier Wednesday night.
Smith said that while the idea had been kicked around, it wasn't formally introduced until 2015 when a $50,000 grant from New York State Community Renewal was awarded to create a South Street Initiative Plan. The proposed park would service families and children in the vicinity of South Street between Washburn and Erie Streets.
The former parking lot for Harrison Radiator was picked as being suitable for “outdoor recreation” but there was concern remediation was necessary. Smith said, the Niagara County Brownfield Development Corporation investigated the property to see if there was anything to work out and GLDC performed some minor remediation, but the property was deemed “in good shape” after it was reviewed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as well as the State of Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the agency that reviewed and approved the work supervised by TurnKey Environmental Group, LLC.
“We’ve now completed that,” Smith said. “It took a couple of years, but that remediation has been done and now it’s time to go back to the Council and actually accept the property from the GLDC.”
Smith noted that that his agency is donating the property to the City of Lockport, which has already received a $450,000 grant from the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to develop a playground.
However, when the Common Council work session, or Committee of the Whole, got to the resolution to accept the property, Devine immediately questioned whether the work to clean the property was complete and how much it cost, as well as the size of the park.
Mayor Michelle Roman was unable to answer the questions, except to say that the property was clean.
“I don’t think our people have enough manpower to keep up with the stuff we have now,” Devine said.
At that point Alderwoman-at-Large Gina Pasceri and 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor withdrew their sponsorship from the resolution and it was withdrawn from the agenda.
In an after-meeting interview, Devine was frank.
“There’s one (park) right on the end of the street, first of all,” he said. “Now, I don’t know the exact amount of square footage we have of parks, but it’s an astronomical amount! … I’m just not ready. Until I get more diligence, I had no answers to my questions. We’ll see what happens. That doesn’t mean I’ll go for it, but I at least want some answers.”
Mossell was a prominent Black entrepreneur and pivotal in desegregating Lockport schools in the 1800s.
