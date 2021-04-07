A series of mayoral appointments to new committees, including one charged with investigating the transfer of Lockport Police Department dispatching to the Niagara County Communications Center, met with opposition from one Common Council member on Wednesday.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott said he didn't agree with appointing non-city residents to the ad hoc Dispatch Review Committee or a committee established to update the city's planning and zoning laws.
To the dispatch committee, Roman appointed: 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, Common Council president; Niagara County Legislator Anita Mullane; city fire commissioner Robert Bates; city police commissioner Flora Hawkins; Lockport firefighters union representative Joshua Wolck; Hickory Club representative Kevin Lucinski; Michael Drake, a retired Niagara Falls Police Department dispatcher; Frank Demart, a retired North Tonawanda fire dispatcher; deputy city attorney Jason Cafarella; LPD Chief Steven Abbott; and Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti.
Roman said the committee is being formed to address a recent recommendation by the state Office of the Attorney General to move LPD dispatching to the county's dispatch center, which is overseen by the sheriff's office.
“So, we're going to have people from Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda to give their opinion?" Abbott said of the mayor's membership picks. "I guess I have a hard time thinking that people from outside the city should be making decisions for the city.”
“I have no problem with their participation in the meetings, but to actually be on the committee, I think there's five or six people who don't live in the city. I find it a little crazy,” he added.
Roman pointed out that the committee includes representatives of the city's police and fire boards, police and fire unions and a city-based county legislator.
“The reason we have the Niagara Falls and NT people is because NT does use the county dispatch and Niagara Falls is also discussing it. We thought they'd have valuable information to share,” Roman said. “I just thought it would be good to have stakeholders who have knowledge and information to share. And when we go to the county (dispatch), it's going to be county-wide that we're dealing with.”
To the ad hoc Comprehensive Plan Committee, Roman appointed Alderman at Large Ellen Schratz, Niagara County brownfield program manager Amy Fisk, Greater Lockport Development Corporation President Brian Smith, Jamie Elmer of Sanborn, and Lockport residents Renee Cheatham, Kevin Foltz, Kevin McDonough and Gary Bennett.
Named to the ad hoc Comprehensive Plan Rezoning Committee were city Building Inspector Jason Dool, 4th Ward Alderman Debra Allport, Nancy Babis, Meghan Lutz, Pat McGrath and James McCann. All are city residents.
