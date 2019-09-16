Drivers were greeted to a different sight on Old Saunders Settlement Road Monday morning as they witnessed the first strike of General Motors employees in more than a decade.
Around 50 employees marched in solidarity on Monday morning with signs signifying their dissatisfaction with GM executives not agreeing to the United Automobile Workers contractual requests. The employees were silent and let the signs do the talking for them. Several drivers honked as they drove by to show support for the striking workers.
Picketers declined to comment, directing questions to union officials in Buffalo.
A call to officials at the GM Lockport plant was not immediately returned.
