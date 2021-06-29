The Hartland Town Justice race for the Democrat line was a nail biter from its beginning. James Minner, a paralegal who works in Buffalo, had trouble at the start when he incorrectly filled out the petition to run. Minner was able to correct the mistake and get every signature signed again, this time with the proper heading, “Hartland Justice” rather than “Justice,” and ran against incumbent Linda Ark in the primary.
Minner won the Republican line as well as the Conservative Party line but early primary election results showed the two stuck at 35 votes a piece for the Democratic line. Niagara County Board of Elections officials said Monday that the five absentee votes submitted all went to Ark, giving her the Democratic line.
Minner won both the Republican and Conservative lines with 279 Republican votes to Ark’s 148 and 16 Conservative Party votes to Ark’s two.
Newfane Justice
Scott Boudeman, incumbent Newfane justice, won the Republican, Democratic and Conservative lines with 442 Republican votes, 121 Democrat votes and 34 Conservative Party votes against Andrew Johnson’s 100 Republicans, 54 Democrats and 3 Conservative Party voters.
Legislature, District 13
Anita Mullane lost the Working Families Party line to Rick Abbott with 19 votes against Abbott’s 33.
County Judge
John Ottaviano won the Republican line over Mike Benedict by a vote of 3,233 to 3,103.
Pendleton Highway Superintendent
David Fischer and David Leible, both Town of Pendleton Board members, ran for the highway superintendent on the Republican line with Fischer taking 200 votes against Leible’s 167. The seat was open after Jeffrey Stowell resigned as part of a deal with Niagara County prosecutors to avoid jail for having engaged in official misconduct.
Wilson Justice
Maria Evans beat Nancy Schaal Simmons for the Republican line in the Town of Wilson Justice primary with 251 votes over Schaal Simmons’s 164.
Pendleton Supervisor
Kathleen Saunder won the Conservative line against Supervisor Joel Maerten in Pendleton with 42 votes against Maerten’s 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.