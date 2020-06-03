Absentee ballots were mailed to eligible voters in Starpoint Central School District on Monday. Ballots were delivered to homes in the 14094 ZIP code on Tuesday and homes in the 14120 and 14132 ZIP codes on Wednesday, District Clerk Dorothy Szpaicher announced.
The district was notified last week by NTS Data Services, the private firm handling ballots for the district in the June 9 budget vote and trustee election, that mailing of ballots to voters was delayed by several business days due to a shortage of envelopes.
Due to the delay, the district is encouraging residents to drop off their completed ballots instead of returning them by mail. All ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.
Locked ballot boxes will be placed in the main entrances to the high school and the middle school. The drop-off boxes are accessible between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today, Friday and Monday, and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters are asked to press the buzzer at the main entrance to be let in, drop their ballots into the locked box and then leave. Those who are waiting to be let in should maintain 6 feet social distancing from others in line.
Any eligible district resident who did not receive an absentee ballot by mail as of Wednesday should contact Szpaicher at 210-2352 or dszpaicher@starpointcsd.org .
Year-to-year school budget and school tax information is posted at https://www.starpointcsd.org/domain/103 . Email specific questions about the budget to Jonathan Andrews, director of administrative services, at jandrews@starpointcsd.org or call 210-2349.
