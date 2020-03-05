The union representing more than 600 healthcare workers at Absolut Care facilities in Western New York has reached a tentative deal on a new one-year contract with management.
The union - 1199SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East - came to terms on the tentative agreement on Monday. It covers workers employees at six local Absolut Care facilities, including the location in Gasport. Union officials said the agreement with RCA Healthcare Management, LLC is still subject to ratification by union members.
Contract ratification votes are scheduled to begin March 16. Upon ratification, specific details of the agreement covering certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, rehab aides, service and maintenance, dietary and housekeeping workers in primarily rural areas of Western New York will be available for distribution.
"Providing quality care to our residents has always been our priority," said certified nursing assistant Valerie Ackley of Absolut Nursing and Rehab Center at Allegany. "Someday we will all be residents of this facility and we want it to be the best it can be."
