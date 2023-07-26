A motorcyclist has filed a lawsuit against the City of Lockport after he was struck and injured at the then-new four-way stop at Market and Exchange streets last fall.
Town resident Tyler Methvin, represented by the Kantor Gullo law firm, filed suit in state Supreme Court on June 19. Methvin is seeking compensation for personal injuries and losses incurred, including lost wages, medical expenses, pain, suffering and disfigurement, when his motorcycle was broadsided by a northbound vehicle that failed to stop at the stop sign at Exchange and Market on Nov. 25.
According to Methvin’s petition, he drove his motorcycle “eastbound on Market Street (and) brought his vehicle to a complete stop behind a stop sign at Market Street’s intersection with Exchange Street,” then started to drive through the intersection and was hit by the vehicle traveling on Exchange.
The four-way signed stop at that intersection was put in place in October 2022, upon a recommendation of the city’s Traffic Advisory Board. Previously the intersection was controlled by a four-way traffic light, and was the site of multiple accidents attributed to drivers running red lights. There are now stop signs at each corner and the traffic light shows blinking red on all four sides.
Methvin’s suit claims the city was negligent in its duties to properly study the streets, properly guard, properly warn and properly address prior complaints about the intersection.
According to the suit, when he was struck on his motorcycle, Methvin suffered a broken leg that required a surgical fix, as well as injuries to his skull, hip, pelvis and heel. As a result, he has been unable to work or perform household duties, the suit claims.
The collision involving Methvin is the only reported accident at the Market-and-Exchange intersection since the stop signs were installed, according to Police Chief Steve Abbott.
Methvin’s claim has been referred to the city’s insurer, Corporation Counsel Laura Miskell said.
