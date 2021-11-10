Accident victim Mackenzie Kulesza to be memorialized with parade on Friday

Tony Kulesza wants his daughter’s name, Mackenzie Kulesza, to be remembered.
The 11-year old girl whose life was taken in November of 2020 after a tragic accident in which Mackenzie and a group of friends were struck by a vehicle while they were walking along Rapids Road.
Mackenzie did not pull through and two days after the crash was taken off of life support.
A year later, Kulesza has organized a panel of speakers and a parade – she loved parades, he said – to convene this Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Rapids Fire Department on 7195 Plank Road.
A procession of decorated race cars, a 5-year-old go-cart driver from Wyoming, NY, as well as firetrucks and sheriff’s vehicles will be part of the parade which will leave the fire department and circle to the corner where Mackenzie and her friends were hit, then come back to the fire department’s parking lot.
Kulesza said that speakers will include close friends of Mackenzie, as well as, Antonius Melton of Clothing Kills Cancer, and Andy Jankowiak, a rising star in the racing world who also suffered a tragedy when his father died in a racing accident. Kulesza said Jankowiak was an inspirational speaker who, along with all five of the speakers, would be able to speak to the pain of losing Mackenzie and the effort to continue keeping her name alive.
The walk will be on one lane of the road with traffic directed by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. There’s an expected turnout of more than 200 people.
Participants are encouraged to bring glow-sticks to light up the night for Mackenzie.
