Following the discovery of an accounting error, the projected cost of operating Lockport Fire Department ambulance service is less than once thought.
In a report released in December by the Buffalo-based Freed Maxick accounting firm, it was estimated that with two ambulances on the road, the City of Lockport stood to profit by $10,000 after four years. Now, Finance Director Tim Russo said, that profit could actually be $313,000.
“The revenue is the same, approximately $750,000, but the cost is less,” Russo said on Thursday.
The $303,000 mix-up was a simple miscalculation. Freed Maxick erroneously factored in wages and fringe benefits for two billing clerks.
“In reality, we only need an administrative coordinator,” Russo said. “We already have a senior account clerk, and the duplication was also corrected, as well.”
The mistake was found shortly after a Dec. 19 special meeting of the Common Council to give LFD the duty of transporting people in medical distress to hospital. After city ambulance service was cut in 2014, the duty had fallen to commercial ambulance companies like Twin City, and volunteer fire companies, because LFD was not authorized to provide transport.
Now steps are being taken to get city ambulance service up and running again. Among the things that haven’t been done yet is approval of a rate schedule, that is, fees to be charged to patients.
Freed Maxick’s revenue estimate is based on Twin City’s earnings from service in the city over a 12-month period, Russo said. Based on those numbers, the accounting firm determined a city-run, two-ambulance service could show about $555,000 profit — or a $971,000 loss — after four years.
Following correction of expenditure numbers, the best case scenario is $860,000 profit after four years, and the worst case scenario is a $700,000 loss.
Freed Maxick recommended, and Russo said he agrees, the city should hire a consultant to come up with an ambulance service rate schedule. The cost of the consultant, about $125,000, was factored into Freed Maxick’s report.
“We don’t want to low-ball rates, or overcharge on rates either,” Russo said.
It’s expected that a resolution to authorize hiring of such a consultant will be included on the Common Council’s Jan. 25 business meeting agenda.
