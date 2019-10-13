Accused dog killer gets plea offer

Niagara County prosecutors have offered a plea deal to a Falls man charged with stabbing a dog to death in an attack outside a gas station and convenience store in the 600 block of 19th Street on Aug. 22.
Sammy Medina Jr., 49, 1604 Niagara Ave., faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal contempt, all felonies, in connection with the attack.
District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, who is personally handling the case, said she has offered Medina a "plea to the charge" in the case.
"The offer is he pleads to aggravated animal cruelty charge, which is an E felony," Wojtaszek said.
Medina is scheduled to appear in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday for further proceedings in the case.
Wojtaszek had said earlier that in weighing a plea offer, she was concerned that the animal cruelty charge was only an E felony.
“An E felony is too low of a charge for killing an animal,” Wojtaszek said. “This guy could have left the area (while the confrontation with the dog and its owner took place) safely and he chose not to do that.”
Wojtaszek said she plans, in coming months, to ask the state Legislature to increase the charge of aggravated animal cruelty to a D felony.
The entire incident was captured on video by security cameras mounted outside the gas station and convenience store.
The dog’s owner, a 49-year-old Falls man who spoke to the Gazette but asked that his name not be used out of concern for his safety, said he had gone to the store to “get a pop.”
“I’d been taking (the dog) with me (to the store) for years,” he said.
The mastiff mixed-breed dog, named Buster, was a rescue animal that the owner and his fiancee had adopted from the Save A Pet rescue organization.
“He was like a son to me,” the owner said.
The video of the incident shows the owner tying the dog to a post, near an air pump in the gas station parking lot, and then going inside to shop. Medina can then be seen in the video, driving a silver Ford Fusion into the parking lot and stopping near the dog.
“I’ve never seen this guy before,” Buster’s owner said. “The guy was arguing with his girlfriend (who was a passenger in the car). He got out of the car and the dog barked at him.”
The dog owner said he offered to move the dog from near the air pump but that Medina seemed angry and agitated.
“The dog’s owner said (Medina) was complaining about the dog being tied up,” Falls Police Animal Control Officer Dave Bower said. “You can see them exchanging words (on the security camera video).”
After Medina’s girlfriend got out of the car, the confrontation continued.
“The girlfriend tried to get out of the car and stop him,” the dog owner said.
But the video shows Medina returning to his car and grabbing what police called “a really big knife.”
As Medina, wielding the knife, approaches the dog owner, the animal can be seen on the video turning his attention toward the potential attacker and getting between the two men.
“The dog goes toward the guy with the knife,” Bower said, “and then he just buried the knife in the dog.”
One police officer, who was at the scene and viewed the video, said Medina’s attack on the dog “appeared to be depraved and sadistic.”
“It was a horrible thing,” the dog’s owner said.
Bower said when he arrived at the scene the dog was “barely alive and died before it could be transported for medical care.”
“I’ve dealt with this dog before,” Bower said. “He was sweet. He was never aggressive with me. This was senseless.”
After stabbing the dog, in its left side, and leaving it for dead, the video shows Medina getting back in his car and driving away. Patrol officers, who recognized Medina, found him a short time later in the 1000 block of 15th Street.
The officers found the bloody knife used to attack the dog inside Medina’s car.
“As far as I’m concerned,” the dog’s owner said, “I’d like him to pay according to the law.”
Medina also has a pending domestic violence case in city court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.