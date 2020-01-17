A review board of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo on Friday announced the return to ministry of a pair of priests who were subject to allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor that could not be substantiated.
The Independent Review Board of the Diocese of Buffalo said, based on the information it had available and the refusal of a complainant to cooperate with its investigation, Monsignor Peter Popadick and the Reverend Paul Nogaro have been taken off administrative leave.
A diocesan spokesperson said Popadick will return to his position as pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Cheektowaga and Nogaro will return to ministry as a retired priest of the diocese. Both Msgr. Popadick and Nogaro have successfully served the diocese and parishes in many capacities and for numerous years in priestly ministry, a release from the diocese noted.
The release also noted that the diocese maintains a rigorous process for evaluating any and all allegations of inappropriate conduct by members of the clergy and diocesan employees, relying on the impartial expertise of the members of the Independent Review Board, as well as a third-party reporting capability.
In its statement concerning the return to ministry of both clergy members, the diocese indicated that it cooperates fully with civil authorities in all matters that have the potential to involve criminal activity and encourages any act or suspicion of sexual abuse of a minor to be reported first to local law enforcement.
More details about the handling of abuse claims by the diocese can be found on the diocesan website at www.buffalodiocese.org/report.
