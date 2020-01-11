Accused rapist could face charges in new case

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 33F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 33F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.