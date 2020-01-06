Acting Sheriff: Woman hit by two vehicles in 'stable condition'

A woman struck by two vehicles Sunday evening on Robinson Road remained hospitalized Monday and was listed in stable condition, according to Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti.
The sheriff's office fielded a report about a female pedestrian struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Robinson Road near Snyder Drive at 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Preliminary investigation suggested the woman was struck by a Lockport man driving east, then after hitting that vehicle's windshield and rolling into the westbound lane she was struck by another vehicle, driven by a Grand Island woman heading west.
The victim, whose name was not released by the sheriff's office, was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was reported to be in stable condition Monday afternoon. The victim suffered extremity injuries and lacerations, Filicetti said.
Investigation of the incident continued Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.