An additional $690,559 in federal funding has been secured for several local colleges and the students they serve, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced on Thursday.
“Access to education is challenging under the current public health emergency," he said. "These additional resources will help colleges continue to reach students and keep students on a path to graduation.”
The CARES Act, approved by Congress on March 27, included $31 billion in that emergency funding for college students and institutions. Included in allocation is $1 billion to support minority-serving and under-resourced colleges. All institutions must spend at least half of their funding on emergency financial aid to students.
Several local colleges were provided funding through the Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) which is designed to help higher education institutions expand their capacity to serve low-income students with resources supporting opportunities for academic success. To be eligible, colleges must be serving a substantial number of students receiving federal student aid.
Western New York Colleges receive the following awards:
• SUNY Buffalo State — $509,731
• Daemen College — $92,534
• D'Youville College — $88,294
This targeted funding is in addition to the $68.8 million dollars in federal funding for local colleges and students included in the CARES Act, announced by Congressman Higgins previously.
