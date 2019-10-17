LEWISTON — Another woman has joined a lawsuit against Niagara University claiming the unequal treatment of female athletes in the swim and dive program violated federal civil rights law.
The new plaintiff, an anonymous female identified as "Jane Doe-2," was added about a month after the initial filing in federal court, which includes allegations of pervasive sexual harassment in the program. Earlier this month, the program's head coach left NU, but whether he was dismissed or resigned remains unclear.
The unnamed woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by a male swimmer during the fall semester last year and then received harassing phone calls from the man she believed to be her attacker, according to the amended legal complaint.
The plaintiffs' attorneys contend the university failed to take the appropriate actions after she reported her assault. She joins three other plaintiffs, two of which were identified in the filing, who have made similar accusations against the university, including violations of federal civil rights law Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis sex.
"The impact of the sexual harassment, discrimination and assault on the plaintiffs' lives has been all-encompassing," the lawsuit said, later enumerating the mental, academic and social toll the incidents took on them.
Brain Melber, one of their attorneys, said, "When schools fail to meet their obligations under Title IX, it creates an atmosphere that can have potentially devastating effects."
A statement provided by university spokesman Thomas Burns maintained that school officials could not comment on issues involving specific students or on pending litigation, but noted the lawsuit's accounts were "allegations, not necessarily facts" that will be addressed in legal proceedings.
"More generally, under New York law, the university must seek consent from any reporting individual to move forward with an investigation, and in most instances are restricted from doing so without the reporting individual’s permission," the statement said. "In all instances, the university provides reporting individuals with information regarding supports, resources, interim measures, and reporting options, including the option of speaking with law enforcement, with assistance and support from the university and external partners and community agencies."
"The university has zero tolerance for the type of misconduct alleged and does not discourage any student from reporting or from pursuing an internal or external complaint and investigation," the statement went on. "In fact, every member of our campus community is encouraged to report any violation of university policies and applicable law, including Title IX, local, state or federal laws."
Current seniors Natasha Posso and Jaime Rolf, as well as an unnamed 2018 graduate, aired their allegations in the initial complaint filed last month.
In addition to their accounts, the lawsuit described NU's female swim and dive squad as only an “appendage” of the men’s program in which the women were without their own practice schedule, their own coaching staff and, effectively, their own team, the lawsuit said.
Cheryl Meyers Buth, another attorney representing the plaintiffs, said, "Niagara can say whatever it wants about how concerned it is. But when universities don’t have women in positions of power at all levels, they are sending a message to the next generation that women aren’t valued."
According to the court documents, after reporting a "threatening" phone message from a man she believed to be her attacker in-person to campus security, Jane Doe-2, a 17-year-old freshman in the fall of 2018, was referred to the university's Title IX coordinator, an official tasked with handling such a complaint and matters of sex discrimination.
The Title IX coordinator that was told about the assault and harassment allegedly influenced Jane Doe-2 to secure a "no-contact" order rather than file a formal complaint, telling her it would be "difficult on her" if she did so.
Because no "additional violence" or "weapons" were involved there was no need to conduct an investigation, the lawsuit described the coordinator as saying.
Jane Doe-2 was later contacted by Dean of Students Jason Jakubowski in an email that "failed to acknowledge that she was the victim of sexual assault and that the threatening phone call had left her in fear for her personal safety," according to the documents.
"Rather, he addressed 'your involvement' in an 'alleged incident on or around 1-31-19,' " the suit said, later stating that aside from being advised not to contact his alleged victim, the male swimmer was subject to "no other disciplinary action."
The lawsuit contains further allegations that Jakubowski previously met with another woman on the team who complained about harassment and bullying behavior by the male swimmers after which he took "no remedial action in response to that complaint." The female athlete left NU in her freshman year, the documents said.
"Since at least 2016, other members of the women's swim team have quit the team or transferred to other schools because of the systematic pattern of harassment and abuse by members of the men's team," the lawsuit said.
According to the suit, despite later run-ins with law enforcement, Jane Doe-2's alleged attacker is still on the swim team.
