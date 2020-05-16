Hope Albone of Medina loved her job at The Villages Health and Rehabilitation Center. The residents were like a second family to her.
But when they started dying by the day, she realized she had a duty to think of herself and her family at home.
“It broke my heart to leave them,” said Albone, who quit her job last week, fearing the careless practices at the facility would eventually cause her to fall ill.
Albone agreed to go public with her complaints about the facility in an effort to help save the lives of remaining residents.
Within the 122-bed facility in Albion, 77 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 20 have died. All but one of the deaths in Orleans County attributed to the novel coronavirus were at the Villages.
Albone said when the first case broke out in one hall, the staff members all understood what precautions they had to take.
“Then we were told we had to share gowns,” she said. “We knew that wasn’t right because we’d been told how easily the virus can spread from a sneeze or droplet. That really upset me.”
The New York State Attorney General had been alerted to possible mismanagement at the facility and Albone received a call from the AG's office soon after the first diagnosis. She doesn’t know how the office got her name, but she sent pictures of dirty gowns hanging on the wall, waiting to be worn on the next day or shift.
“The attorney general asked me what were doing in regard to the coronavirus,” Albone said. “I told him what we had done at first, when all our clothes were in isolation bins. But once it started spreading, the nursing director Deb Donelley locked the N-95 masks in her office.”
Albone said the employees believe the first case of COVID-19 was contracted by a man undergoing dialysis in Batavia.
Even after that diagnosis, she said, residents were allowed to sit in the halls in his wing, instead of being quarantined in their rooms.
In regards to being short staffed, Albone said Donelley, a registered nurse, never comes out on the floor to help, except when the health department is conducting an inspection. As soon as the health inspector is gone, she said, Donelley leaves the facility, rarely finishing a shift. If the supervisor has to work a full shift, she stays home the next day because she says she is tired out.
“She doesn’t think how tired we get on the floor,” Albone said.
One night, Albone said, she came in to work the third shift and found she was the only aide on duty and two nurses were covering the entire facility – one nurse in the dementia and rehabilitation unit and another for the Villages.
“I stood there and cried,” she said.
Multiple attempts to contact Village administration by telephone at mid-week were unsuccessful. A request left in the human resources office voice mail, which kicked in after about 20 rings, got no response as of the close of business Thursday.
A report filed by state Assembly Member Stephen Hawley, R-Batavia, states he was told that because of short staffing, the owner of the Villages contracted to bring six aides from Louisiana, where one of the largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside New York City occurred.
Albone said it is heartbreaking to her, what has happened to the residents and what they are faced with now. She said there used to be phones in the hall so residents could talk with their families, but those were taken out even before the outbreak. Now many of the residents have no way to communicate with their loved ones.
“It was so hard for me to leave, but I had to think of my family at home,” she said.
Albone has 1- and 2-year-old brothers and a sister who is pregnant. Her sister also worked at the Villages, but their mother made her quit at the beginning of the outbreak.
Albone isn’t the only former employee of the Villages who has begun talking publicly about the situation inside. Recently, Roxanne Feller was on Spectrum news complaining about conditions, and a third whistleblower has filed a complaint with the attorney general’s office.
“The nurses and aides do the best they can to make the residents' families and friends feel the best possible, but administration just doesn’t care,” Albone said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.