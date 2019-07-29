The Newfane Central School District is expecting changes in its administration during the next school year.
Superintendent Michael Baumann sent a letter out to staff on Thursday outlining some of these expected changes.
The district is currently undergoing a search to for a middle school principal and there have been 32 applicants for the position, according to Baumann.
"After a cursory review of the applicants, I am very excited by the quality of the candidate pool," he wrote.
To get the school year started while a permanent principal is found, John Hoar, former assistant principal at Newfane Middle School who recently retired as an administrator in the Barker School District, will be the interim principal.
Doug Ames, the district's longtime athletic director, also recently retired and several individuals will be filling in for the various roles Ames performed.
Newfane High School Assistant Principal Danielle Hawkins will be taking over as athletic director. This will include responsibilities such as hiring coaches and evaluating them.
The district has also created the role of athletic liaison, which will be assisting the athletic director in meeting the day-to-day needs of the coaches and teams.
Katherine Stedman, a middle school health and physical education teacher, will be serving as the curriculum facilitator for the health and physical education department in an effort to standardize and coordinate the health and physical education across the K-12 grades.
Newfane is currently looking to update its physical education plan, Baumann added.
The district will also be hiring a coordinator of community programing.
In a phone interview, Baumann said the idea behind this position was for the district to increase its involvement with the greater Newfane community, and coordinate the various community activities and facilities the district offers.
"There is an awful lot of stuff happening and the idea was to create and individual person that could coordinate that," Baumann said.
Baumann expects to have these positions filled soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.