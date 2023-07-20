Students at Aaron Mossell Junior High School will have a new principal in September, as seven-year veteran Bernadette Smith has accepted a transfer to Lockport High School West, where she will be the director of alternative education, grades 9 through 12.
In addition Smith will work “closely” with district officials to develop alternative educational programming for students in grades 7 and 8, according to a letter to parents from Lockport district superintendent Mathis Calvin III.
Administrative changes are in the works in most Lockport schools, the letter relayed.
MOSSELL JUNIOR HIGH
Tom Lyons has been appointed interim principal. Calvin said Lyons has 30 years of experience as an interim or permanent principal in districts including Williamsville, Warsaw, Perry, Lancaster and York.
“As an experienced ‘school change agent,’ Mr. Lyons will be focused on moving Aaron Mossell forward until a new principal can be secured,” Calvin shared in the late June letter.
A search is underway for a permanent principal and ideally the search will be completed by January, Calvin said.
Jason Madden, assistant principal at Lockport High School, and Julie Tette-Schiavone, assistant principal at Emmet Belknap Intermediate, have been reassigned as assistant principals at Mossell Junior High for the 2023-2024 school year.
LOCKPORT HIGH SCHOOL
Michael Pickreign, assistant principal at Mossell Junior High for the past seven years, will be an assistant principal at the high school.
Also, LHS assistant principal Heather McClain was appointed as the district’s director of diversity, equity and inclusivity. Her role will be to implement DEI initiatives and programs.
LOCKPORT HIGH SCHOOL WEST
Russell Buckley, previously the director of alternative education at LHS West, is now the director on special assignment.
According to Calvin, Buckley will continue to act as the district’s superintendent hearing officer, manage the district’s Title IX-Civil Rights programming, run the district Code of Conduct revision process, as well as lead incarcerated-youth programs in the district and complete special projects assigned by the superintendent.
BELKNAP INTERMEDIATE
Jennifer Gilson, principal at Charles Upson Elementary, will be the principal at Belknap for the upcoming school year.
Shawn Murray and Elizabeth Smorol, assistant principal at Mossell Junior High, will be assistant principals at Belknap.
CHARLES UPSON ELEMENTARY
Christopher Arnold will be a substitute principal at Upson while the search for a new, permanent intermediate school principal is conducted. Arnold has 32 years of experience as a principal in the Lockport district.
ROY B. KELLEY ELEMENTARY
Barb Converso, appointed as substitute principal at Kelley Elementary in May, will remain in that role as the new school year gets underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.