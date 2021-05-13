The Taste of Buffalo has received all necessary approvals from local and state agencies to hold an in-person festival on July 10 and 11 that accommodates expected COVID-19 health protocols in place at that time.
But things will look a little different this year and entry into this summer's festival will require paid admission. Information on the cost of admission wasn't provided Thursday. Taste of Buffalo officials say they are still finalizing details on how ticketing and admission will work and will provide the information in the coming weeks.
To control crowd size, officials said the Taste of Buffalo was not be allowed to offer free general admission. Instead, the event will be divided into timed sessions throughout the weekend and guests will be required to purchase an admission ticket online prior to the festival for one of the sessions.
In addition, before being allowed into the festival, guests will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within the previous 72 hours. Face coverings must be worn except when guests are eating or drinking, and the layout of tents in Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue will be altered to allow for increased social distancing.
The changes are expected to be for one year only.
Taste of Buffalo Chairwoman Amber Hartman thanked the local and state officials who worked collaboratively with the Taste to help make the in-person event a reality.
“Our board has spent months working to host one of the first true in-person festivals anywhere in New York state since the pandemic began, and to do so in a safe manner." Hartman said. “We couldn’t be happier to say the Taste of Buffalo is a go for 2021!”
Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein, approved the festival’s Covid health and safety plan this week.
“The return of the Taste of Buffalo event is one more sign that our community is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “We appreciate the care and attention that the Taste directors dedicated to the health considerations for this event. Our department is available to work with other organizations planning larger scale events this summer, to ensure they meet New York state guidelines.”
