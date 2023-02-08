MEDINA — The Orleans Career and Technical Education Center’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering (AME) program has been awarded a $250,000 naming rights grant from the Gene Haas Foundation to upgrade the program classroom. Once the renovations are completed, instructor Bill Rakonczay said, the classroom “will be one of the premier career and technical education CNC labs in the country.”
The naming program is “an endorsement of the best CNC programs in the world,” Kathy Looman, director of the Gene Haas Foundation, said. “This grant was established for the purpose of highlighting those programs in order to raise the standard of Manufacturing Technology programs everywhere.”
Rakonczay said he was encouraged by Looman to apply for the grant, based on what she had heard about the AME program at the Orleans center and what she saw on its social media accounts.
“I think that speaks volumes about what we do here,” he said.
High school students in the AME program learn CNC programming, set-up and operation, and engineering principals. Rakonczay partners with NASA on its HUNCH program, through which his students make parts for the stowage lockers that go to the International Space Station.
The upgrades to the AME classroom will be done this summer and next year’s classes will be walking into the new Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Lab.
“It is a very exciting time for me and for the students,” Rakonczay said. “We are going to have a state-of-the-art learning lab. It’s going to be completely transformed and I know I will be here all summer long to watch that happen. I can’t wait.”
The Gene Haas Foundation has for many years awarded scholarships to the Orleans center’s AME students to obtain CNC machinist training. The foundation’s sole funder, Gene Haas, is the owner of Haas Automation, the largest machine tool builder in the western world.
Those scholarships are aimed at meeting a dire need in the industrial sector, according to Rakonczay. More than 300,000 manufacturing jobs are currently unfilled due to a lack of skilled workers, and the number grows with every retirement.
“I get calls all the time from companies who desperately need machinists,” Rakonczay said. “There are just not enough trained workers out there.”
Orleans Career and Technical Education Center is the first BOCES school to receive a Gene Haas Foundation naming rights grant.
To follow along as the AME lab is renovated, check out the OCTEC AME Class on Facebook.
