Aerospace firm acquires ex-Reserve Center in Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA - A Wyoming-based aerospace company wants to turn a former U.S. Army Reserve Center near Niagara Falls International Airport into a prototype development and production facility that, long-term, could employ around 600 workers.
Stavatti Aerospace, Ltd. announced this week that it has completed the purchase of the former U.S. Army Reserve Center on Rubin Way, off Porter Road. Stavatti formally took over the 19.8-acre site on Oct. 31 and representatives say the site will serve as Stavatti’s prototype development, production and aircraft Low Rate Initial Production center.
In a press release, Stavatti said it anticipates the employment of nearly 600 aerospace engineering, development and manufacturing professionals at the site within the next five years. Anticipated key programs are next-generation Stavatti military, commercial, and general aviation aircraft that include the SM-27 Machete (turboprop), SM-28 Machete (turbofan), SM-31 Stiletto, SM-100 twin engine intermodal transport and SM-150 personal air vehicle, the release noted.
The company indicated that the new facility will serve as an interim headquarters for Stavatti Aerospace and headquarters for Stavatti Niagara. The former USARC facility was acquired in accordance with Stavatti’s site selection process for a Prototype Development Center as specified in the Stavatti Site Selection Request for Information issued in March 2019 to sites throughout North America. Upon an extensive 15-month review of responses from over 30 U.S. states and three Canadian Provinces, Stavatti down-selected the former USARC facility in June 2020 and started acquisition, the company's release noted.
The USARC facility was declared surplus Federal property in 2011 by the U.S. Department of Defense under the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process after which it was acquired by the Town of Niagara and later the Niagara Falls Airport Center of Commerce, LLC. The site consists of 10 buildings including a 47,000 square-foot aircraft hangar and over 76,800 square feet of offices and direct airport ramp, taxiway and runway access.
Stavatti is an aerospace and defense manufacturing enterprise that is focused on the design and production of military, commercial and general aviation aircraft. In its press release, the company said it is focused on changing the way aircraft are designed and built, improving overall efficiency, quality, safety and performance, while reducing the cost of ownership and operation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.