“An Evening of Jazz for the Afghan Refugees” will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Hindu Cultural Society Building, 1585 North French Road in Getzville, where “free will” donations will be accepted and all proceeds will go to Journey’s End, a resettlement agency in Buffalo.
Bruce Strassburg, former co-president of the Network of Religious Communities and organizer for the event, has been involved with helping refugees through donations and fundraising. The NRC is sponsoring the night of jazz along with the Hindu Cultural Society of WNY and Journey’s End.
“We’ve been involved and we are involved and this is something we could do,” he said. “So, Denise, my wife, and I – along with the help of Bob White and his inFront Trio – thought this would be a great way of making a little bit of extra money to help the refugees.”
As for the band, Bob White on vocals and keyboards, Walt Sopickl on guitar and David “the Waz” Wasik on drums and percussion make up the inFront Jazz Trio.
White is a regular performer at the Albright Knox on First Fridays and has appeared at the Lewiston Jazz Festival. He also teaches piano and music theory. He started playing jazz after he moved back home from Florida and has been at it for 15 years. He said he talked about the Afghan refugees to Strassburg, who enlisted his help.
Sopickl also has appeared at the Lewiston Jazz Festival and has opened with another trio for Steely Dan in Rochester. He’s recorded with such names as Joey DeFrancesco, a jazz trumpeter, and Bobby Jones, a gospel singer, and teaches jazz guitar and music theory. According to White, Sopickl has been a regular player over the years and they’ve played probably 10 years steadily together.
Wasik is described as a versatile percussionist and performer. He teaches music at Nardin Academy and is also a literacy activist for the Buffalo Public Schools. This is his first performance with the inFront Jazz Trio.
White said, “Anyone who loves playing music also loves an audience, … to be able to show the music you love and at the same time help somebody else? It’s the best of all worlds.”
In the end, White said he hopes he can raise a few dollars for those in need and thanks Strassburg for putting it all together.
“This is just an expression of wanting to be of service to mankind especially for those who are in need,” Strassburg said, noting he’d be at the show and hopes to meet everyone that attends.
