The Buffalo Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO's annual Labor Day Parade and Picnic is set for noon on Monday.
The parade route will begin at The Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road, Buffalo and follow Abbott Road to Cazenovia Parkway, before ending at Cazenovia Park.
Following the parade, the Labor Day Picnic, sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, will convene at Cazenovia Park.
Reflecting on labor’s accomplishments over this past year, John Mudie, president of Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 1122 and president of the Buffalo Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO said, “When we stand together as a labor movement, we win campaigns like Spot Coffee and Wendt Corporation, that show unions’ commitment to improving worker’s quality of life.
"This year we celebrate and recognize the Wendt Workers, represented by Ironworkers Local 576 as Grand Marshals, for their fight against Wendt Corporation, for dignity and safer working conditions at their facility in Cheektowaga. Over a two-year struggle, we are pleased to report an agreement between Ironworkers Local 576 and Wendt Corporation, on winning their first collective bargaining agreement."
Richard Lipsitz, president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO proudly said, “Each year, the Labor Day Parade brings pride to the Western New York labor movement, as we march in solidarity to demonstrate that our labor movement is continuing to grow and thrive.”
A Labor Day Mass takes place at St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 450 Abbott Road on Monday.
LOCAL EVENT
• The annual Youngstown Labor Day Parade will take place at noon on Monday.
Line-up for the parade will start at 10:45 a.m. in Fort Niagara State Park. The parade will then make its way down Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.