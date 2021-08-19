When Idalynn McDonald, owner of Honey Bunz Organic Day Spa, decided to move her 727-square-foot (one treatment room) spa from its previous S. Transit St. location to a newly renovated 4,000-square-foot location (four treatment rooms) at 859 Davison Road in October 2019, she never could have imagined what 2020 would bring. The excitement of the new space and welcoming new clients was quickly dampened with COVID-19.
On March 23, 2020 salons and spas across the state were shut down due to the virus. She wasn't able to to begin facials again until September 2020.
This past Saturday she was grateful to be able to celebrate the spa's 12th birthday with her clients and the community, albeit with a slightly toned-down version of her typical celebration. The under-the-sea, pearl-themed celebration included prizes, giveaways, specials on products and services, pre-packaged food, and an ice cream truck. Folks were able to spin the wheel of prizes, put their best guess in for the number of pearls in a jar in hopes of winning a $100 gift certificate, purchase products and secure future spa treatments at a discounted rate, and tour the spa.
Honey Bunz offers nail, skincare, and body treatments in a very relaxing atmosphere, as well as a full line of their own organic Honey Bunz and Derma Vitality skin care products, and Zoya nail polish – a chemical-free, non-toxic polish — that's great for cancer survivors, pregnant women, and children.
Their full array of treatments and products can be found at www.honeybunzspa.com
