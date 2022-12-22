Alex Murray of Boy Scout Troop 82 earned the rank of Eagle Scout by building a pet food pantry in Gasport. Anyone could stop by the pantry and pick up food and treats for their pets, a cause that was near and dear to Murray who has three cats and has always been interested in pet and animal care.
The pantry, basically a wooden shed, was completed on Nov. 26, but the very next day Murray was surprised to find the pantry ransacked with food all over the ground and all of the thoughtfully placed donations gone.
“I thought it’d be stocked for a while,” Murray said. “I knew some people would take a lot, but I definitely didn’t think there’d be food on the ground when I got there.”
It seemed that the project was a fail, but for one Brian Wittcop, manager of Clyde’s Feed & Animal Center in Wright’s Corners, who heard about the pantry’s unceremonious clearing out and decided to help.
“I have five dogs and two cats,” Wittcop said. “I’ve been an animal owner and now I have a career in animal care.”
Wittcop put on a latch and lock onto the pantry, but not before stoking it with animal food, treats and toys. He said he didn’t want Murray’s positive idea to end up in a “negative” light.
“My thought was it was a great idea,” he said. “My concern was people would take everything in it and try to bring it back to other stores. They wouldn’t get money, but they could get gift certificates.”
Despite the ransacking, Murray is still thinking of others. He asks those who do utilize the pantry to take two or three bags of food if it’s needed.
“If you can support yourself, but want that ‘extra’ feel free to take some treats,” he said.
Wittcop also noted that he could hold on to supplies at Clyde’s for anyone who’d like to donate more to the pantry. The two hadn’t met until Wednesday when the US&J asked them to meet for photographs and interviews. Wittcop brought by some more wet cat food.
“It’s good to meet people with similar interests,” Murray said.
Those with pets in need are asked to come between noon and 5 p.m. at 4437 Main St. in Gasport.
