The Recovery Center of Niagara is expecting to be opened by Nov. 1. The drug rehabilitation facility in Newfane was originally expected to open earlier this year, however it was set back to several clerical issues.
The organization’s president, Donna Mae DePola said that there will be a webinar held with the New York State Behavioral Health Services Advisory Council on Sept. 22 which will determine whether the facility will be able to receive its license. Assuming this goes well, DePola believes the center will be able to open by Nov. 1, or possibly even the last week of October.
A report from earlier this year said that the facility would have opened in January, but it had been set back until May due to shipping delays for the kitchen equipment. Another issue that delayed the opening was the Recovery Center not running a public notice about its meeting with the BHSAC, which led to the issue being delayed until its September meeting. Aside from the clerical needs, DePola said that the facility is otherwise ready.
“The building’s ready to go,” she said. “All we need is our license.”
The facility has also started hiring employees. It held a job fair on Aug. 30, which DePola said that 46 people attended, and some of which were even hired on the spot. The administration team will be starting work on Oct. 3, and other workers will be starting on Oct. 17. DePola said that they weren’t able to hire as many workers at the job fair as they would have preferred due to healthcare contracts not being determined at that point, however this has since been resolved.
“We couldn’t hire a few to start in October at the job fair because we weren’t sure about the healthcare contracts, but we have that now,” DePola said. “We’re all set and more people are coming around now with applications.”
DePola emphasized that all of the applicants were not from any other similar agencies, as concern had been raised that they might siphon jobs away from other agencies in the region.
The Recovery Center of Niagara will be offering detoxification and rehabilitation services, with a focus on discharge planning.
“The mission is to help Western New York with its opioid problems, and not only bring people into the center, but determine what should be done afterwards,” DePola said. “Anyone can get clean in rehab, but the aftercare and discharge planning is most important. If we just put them back out into the street then they’re only going to come back.”
It will be an in-patient facility, and will be opening with 40 beds. DePola confirmed that the facility does have capacity for more beds, which it would be willing to open if a waiting list forms, and they have enough staff to cover it.
If you are concerned with a drug addiction that you or a loved one might have, please call the Niagara County crisis help line at 716-285-3515.
