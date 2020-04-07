AG: Fantasy Island customers to receive refunds

Individuals who purchased advance season passes or paid for meal plans or other services in advance before the closure of Fantasy Island will be reimbursed under a deal announced Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The attorney general said her office has negotiated a settlement guaranteeing that all consumers who purchased season passes, meal plans, and associated goods and services at the Western New York theme park will be fully reimbursed for all advance purchases made for the 2020 season. The $425,000 agreement will ensure full restitution for all Fantasy Island customers, James said.
“While Western New Yorkers struggle financially with the economic impact of the coronavirus, I’m pleased to announce that we will soon make consumers whole by providing those who prepaid for season passes, meals, and associated services at Fantasy Island with nearly $425,000 in financial restitution,” James said. “Our office was able to secure full refunds for all consumers thanks, in large part, to the hundreds of Western New Yorkers who promptly heeded our call to file a complaint with our office. Fantasy Island provided Western New Yorkers with great memories for years, but it’s vitally important that we don’t let that fantasy end with a nightmare.”
Fantasy Island first opened on Grand Island in Western New York in 1961. The attraction closure in mid-February. In just the first day after the news broke, Attorney General James’ Buffalo Regional Office received more than 150 complaints from consumers who prepaid for the 2020 season, asking for assistance obtaining refunds.
James sent a letter to Fantasy Island’s owner — Apex Parks Group LLC in Aliso Viejo, California — demanding that refunds be provided to consumers for the 2020 season, otherwise the company would face legal action.
In the six weeks since Fantasy Island’s closure was announced, Western New Yorkers have filed more than 500 complaints with the OAG.
As a result of the negotiated settlement, the OAG has received a payment totaling $424,848.07, which the owners of Fantasy Island have represented is sufficient to provide full refunds to all consumers.
Consumers do not need to follow up with the OAG or file a complaint if they have yet to do so, as names and contact information for all 2020 season pass purchasers have been shared with the attorney general.
There is no timetable for mailing checks out, but representatives from the attorney general's office said they are working expeditiously to do so. Due to the influx in complaints being filed with the attorney general on a number of other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the office asks consumers to avoid calling the attorney general for status updates at this time so that phone lines can remain open for the reporting of new complaints and scams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.