AG's office sends warning letter to Fantasy Island owners

The owners of Fantasy Island have drawn attention from the New York State Attorney General’s Office after dozens of people who purchased season passes and other advance goods and services expressed concern about getting refunds in the wake of the amusement park’s announced closure.
In a letter to Apex Parks Group, LLC, Attorney General Letitia James on Friday asked company officials to confirm that they intend to provide consumers with a “prompt and complete refund” of all money paid now that it has been determined that the Grand Island park will not reopen this year.
“Thanks to responsiveness of the residents of Western New York, my office has received more than 150 complaints about Fantasy Island in the last day,” James said in a statement to the media. “That’s why, early this morning, my office took immediate steps, demanding that the amusement park’s owner provide refunds to consumers for season passes, meal plans, and other goods and services for the 2020 season. My office will not hesitate to take further legal action if these refunds are not issued. I continue to encourage every New Yorker affected by Fantasy Island’s closure to file a complaint on our website so that we can continue to fight to ensure every New York consumer is made whole.”
In her letter, James suggests failure to provide refunds may lead to a violation of state business law for Apex.
“Please be advised that if Apex does not promptly provide refunds to impacted consumers, the OAG will proceed to issue subpoenas to Apex, and potentially its employees, affiliates and corporate parents. Following such investigation, the OAG may proceed with litigation to obtain restitution for impacted consumers,” the attorney general’s letter reads.
The letter asks APEX representatives to respond to the attorney general’s office by no later than March 2 with confirmation that the company will provide consumers with refunds for goods or services purchased for the 2020 season at Fantasy Island.
A spokesperson for APEX issued a statement on Wednesday, indicating that, despite efforts to invest in the park’s infrastructure, operating results were not realized to the point where management could continue to operate.
Guests with any questions were encouraged to visit the Fantasy Island website at www.fantasyislandny.com for answers to commonly asked questions.
