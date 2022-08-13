Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar, who is accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea in a New York court on charges of attempted murder and assault. An attorney for Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment hearing. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)