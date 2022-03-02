Aiming to revive a 'Blue Star' tradition

MIDDLEPORT — American Legion Auxiliary Clute-Phillips Unit 938 is aiming to re-ignite the tradition of recognizing military families by presentation of Blue Star banners.
A longtime tradition of American Legion, the Blue Star banner has been given to families who have a son or daughter, husband or wife currently serving in a branch of the U.S. military including the Space Force. The banner acknowledges the sacrifice of military service.
The 8-1/2-by-14 inch banner is designed to hang in a window or doorway. It consists of a white background bordered by a wide red frame and with a blue, five-pointed star in the middle representing a family member's service. One banner can hold up to five blue stars.
Kathy Kindle, auxiliary publicity chair, said when the topic was raised at a recent meeting the members "realized there is a need to identify and acknowledge many local families with active duty members."
Although some Covid restrictions on public gatherings have been eased, the unit decided to exercise caution in the presentation of Blue Star banners. They'll be given to families privately and announced publicly afterward.
Anyone whose child, spouse or parent is currently serving is invited to seek a Blue Star banner. Call Sue Heschke at 716-735-3357 or leave a message at the Middleport village office, 716-735-3303.
