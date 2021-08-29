The 914th Air Refueling Wing hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new base fitness center on Friday.
Construction on the $14 million, 26,000 square-foot facility started back in November of 2019. This facility replaces the existing mid-century old fitness building which is scheduled to be demolished.
The new facility provides state-of-the-art fitness equipment and a full size gymnasium which can be subdivided to support multiple activities simultaneously for individuals or units to accomplish fitness related requirements. In addition to being able to support sporting activities, this area was also designed to support the Air Force Physical Fitness Testing Program.
Military and civilian officials were present for the ribbon ceremony and a tour of the facility.
