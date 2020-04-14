All people entering the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station are now required to submit to a temperature check until further notice.
Col. Mark Larson, commander of the 914th Air Refueling Wing made the determination in conjunction with Col. Gary Charlton, commander of the 107th Attack Wing, according to a release.
"We have a total force of six separate units on our installation, each with a responsibility to complete our common mission to support and defend our nation. However, we can't complete our mission if we don't do everything possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19," says Larson. "Our primary duty is to protect Americans, military members, employees, and their families. This measure should help us identify and mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 in our community."
914th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS) is leading the screening process as a total force initiative with participating members from several units across the installation. Members don protective gear and stand at the front entrance to check the temperatures of every individual entering NFARS. Lt. Col. Shelley Durante, commander of the 914th ASTS, says this is necessary to provide our leadership the data required to make educated decisions quickly.
"We can't make smart decisions if we don't have data to back it up," says Durante. "We are the largest employer in Niagara County, and we must continue our mission while minimizing the risk of spreading infection."
The tools used to take temperatures are no-touch thermometers to minimize the risk of cross-contamination and mitigate potential congested traffic. Members turned away due to high temperatures are asked to return home to self-isolate, contact their supervisor, and seek proper medical attention if necessary.
For more information, please follow the 914th ARW on Facebook and Twitter at @914ARW or visit niagara.afrc.af.mil or follow the 107th ATKW on Facebook @107thNYANG or visit 107attackwing.ang.af.mil.
