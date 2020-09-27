ALBANY — The arrival of colder weather is putting a spotlight on air quality concerns in New York's public buildings as the COVID-19 contagion infects hundreds of individuals each day.
Gov Andrew Cuomo, citing the need for better filtration requirements, delayed the reopening of malls, movie theaters and gyms in June, saying many of them needed more effective filters in their heating and ventilation systems.
Cuomo suggested using high-efficiency filters to trap the virus was needed to minimize the risk of exposure in enclosed spaces.
"But no such requirements were made of state-owned facilities or for offices leased by the state," Steven Drake, vocational supervisor at Mohawk Correctional Facility and a member of the Public Employees Federation executive board, told lawmakers at a hearing this week.
"Unfortunately, there are no uniform or enforceable standards in place to protect clients or staff from bad air quality or inappropriate temperatures in correctional and other state-owned or operated facilities," Drake added.
Air quality concerns were also highlighted in a letter dozens of teacher union members sent to Cuomo last month in advance of the reopening of New York's public school classrooms.
They argued the HVAC systems in all school buildings should be required to have MERV-13 filters — the same type of filters Cuomo has insisted be used at casinos, malls and gyms.
Meanwhile, employees of the Newburgh school district last month called attention to air quality issues at one of their buildings by photographing ventilation filters covered with debris and sharing the photos with the Middletown Times Herald-Record newspaper.
The concerns are emerging as some public health researchers have focused on the role of airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus, a contagion that has taken the lives of more than 25,000 New Yorkers and more than 200,000 residents of the U.S.
Research has shown the virus particles can linger in poorly ventilated areas, increasing the risk of transmission.
According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance issued in July, "ensuring proper ventilation with outside air can help reduce the concentration of airborne contaminants, including viruses, indoors."
The CDC went on to say: "In general, the greater the number of people in an indoor environment, the greater the need for ventilation with outdoor air."
At office buildings owned and managed by the state Office of General Services, "every precaution is being taken to provide state workers with the safe environment they deserve," said Heather Groll, spokeswoman for OGS.
Those buildings, she added, "are already using MERV-13 rated filters, have increased the mix of fresh air, and are running HVAC fans before and after work hours — all in accordance with and ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) guidance. The State is also working with our partners to provide the same in leased office spaces."
Throughout the reopening of the state's economy since much of it was shut down last March, OGS, the state's property manager, has following the guidance from health officials to determine the next steps in responding to the pandemic, Groll said.
Public buildings with relatively high densities of people include New York's 52 prisons.
Some are relatively modern, having been erected in the past 40 years. But others are much older, such as Auburn state prison, built in 1816, making it the state's oldest penitentiary.
Tom Mailey, spokesman for the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), said air quality strategies have been woven into the agency's virus response efforts.
"DOCCS facilities have implemented or are in the process of implementing mitigation measures applicable for the type of ventilation system in place, including utilization of MERV-13 rated filters," Mailey said in an email replying to questions from CNHI.
Other measures include increasing outdoor air ventilation to 100% as conditions permit, running ventilation systems for longer periods and trying to keep humidity levels between 40% and 60%, Mailey said.
Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-North Country, said the rigid air quality requirements imposed on movie theaters and malls differ from the state's more relaxed approach to schools and other public buildings, reflecting 'inconsistencies" many New Yorkers find irksome.
"If we're going to have one standard for one sector, let's have it all the way around," Jones said.
Contacted in Western New York, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Malls, said he believes it would be prudent for the state to conduct a sweeping review to determine what types of ventilation systems are used in public buildings and then fashion a cost-effective strategy for addressing the needs.
"The study should cover whether they are efficient or not," he said. "We need to know what we have before we talk about taking on the expense of replacing them."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
