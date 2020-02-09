All LPN graduates from BOCES pass NYS licensing exam 

All 14 students who graduated this past year from Orleans-Niagara BOCES’ Licensed Practical Nurse program have more to celebrate.
ON BOCES recently announced that 100 percent of the graduates passed the NCLEX-PN exam, the licensure and certification exam required to practice in New York State.
The program was supported by a $210,000 Niagara Falls Community Block Grant.
Adult Education Director Joseph Steinmetz noted that the national average of students passing the exam is 82 percent.
“We couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments. And with job openings abounding in the healthcare field, we are expecting all of our graduates to obtain employment now that they have secured this official credential,” he said.
According to Steinmetz, there is an extensive need for health care workers throughout Niagara County and all of Western New York. Recruitment is currently underway for the next Niagara Falls LPN program which will begin this spring. ONBOCES is also currently offering an LPN program in Lockport.
The ONBOCES LPN program is a 14-month course. It was the first training program held at the ONBOCES Workforce Training Center at 606 6th St. and Walnut Avenue which opened in August 2018.
For more information or to register for upcoming LPN or other programs, go to skills.onboces.org.
Orleans-Niagara BOCES serves approximately 3,000 Niagara County adult students in job readiness, skilled trades and health care related programs.
