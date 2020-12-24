The Lockport High School Drama Club doesn't prescribe to William Shakespeare's most famous quote, “To be or not to be?”
Rather, Peter D'Angelo, Brian Wilson, Edie White and their creative cast of colorful Shakespearian characters think, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances and one man in his time plays many parts.”
Lockport residents will be treated to a virtual first in the coming days when D'Angelo's creative LHS troupe presents, "How to Survive Being in a Shakespeare Play,” a stay-at-home-play written by Don Zolidis. Performances go up on Zoom for six straight days, beginning this Saturday and are available at lhs.booktix.com. Individual tickets for single viewing are being sold for $10 each with an unlimited viewing family pass (three people or more) for $20. Proceeds benefit the LHS Drama Club.
Unable to present its annual fall play due to COVID-19, D'Angelo and about three dozen students went all-in on a historic, bold, new concept of Lockport theater. Rather than performing live, in front of a large audience, which they're prohibited from doing at this time because of state restrictions, they'll be performing the recorded hour-long play through your computer, phone or other mobile device.
“We do a Shakespeare production every four years — that's something we committed to a long time ago — and it's my personal belief that they need exposure to Shakespeare plays at least once in their life,” said D'Angelo, an LHS English and Drama teacher.
“We started in early October and tried to keep rehearsals brief, because we didn't want any extreme screen fatigue, so we kept them to one-to-two hour rehearsals, breaking the play into tiny chunks to make it more manageable.
“Zoom was very flexible in allowing us to change backgrounds and organize the scenes,” D'Angelo said. “From a performance standpoint, one of strangest things getting used to was talking to their wall. One student said, ‘Well, right now your character is my laptop on my desk and the other character is my wastepaper basket.’ ”
The virtual format also allows for flexibility, giving students an opportunity to play several Shakespearian characters.
“Using green screen technology made available through Zoom, students realized their creative and collaborative potential and have worked together to navigate their virtual environments, creating new and imaginative performance spaces,” D'Angelo said.
“While their live audiences have been replaced with private audiences at home, they remain positive and enthusiastic about any opportunity to perform.”
D'Angelo, a co-producer and stage director, is assisted by co-producer Brian Wilson and costume designer Edie White.
“It's worth the watch, especially for the outtake reel at the end,” D'Angelo said.
For more information, contact D'Angelo or Wilson at pdangelo@lockportschools.net or bwilson@lockportschools.net.
