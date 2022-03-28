Holly Dickinson, director of grants and community programs, walked the Board of Education through what the district was doing about violence in schools, along with District Safety Officer Kevin Guay during a presentation this past week.
It clued school board members in on what staff had known since Friday, March 18, when the district underwent a staff’s development day with the theme of school safety.
The reasons for the focus, according to Superintendent Michelle Bradley, were the social media threats of violence faced by the district earlier in the school year.
As part of that March 18 conference, Dickinson spoke regarding threat assessment while Guay talked about how the district can better respond to active shooter situations.
“Kevin and I represent the two sides of school safety where Kevin represents those hard measures around doors and drills and all of those things we worry about in the buildings keeping our kids safe,” Dickinson said. “I represent the soft side of that.”
That side of the topic includes behavior, threat assessment and crisis intervention, Dickinson said.
“Together we make up that whole picture of school safety,” she said.
With funding provided by two Stop School Violence grants, Dickinson reported on the FORWARD program, which translates to “Facing Obstacles by Reacting With Aptitude, Resilience and Determination.”
“The goal of the FORWARD program is to provide a three-tiered system of support,” she said.
The tiers are identified by a site response to a level one response and a level two response, with level two being the most immediate threat assessment and the one in which the district works with other agencies, including the Lockport Police Department.
Second-tiered responses, or level ones, are for less immediate concerns and can be handled in-house.
The first-tiered response, handled by a site based team, is one of universal support in which a crisis can be handled by a small team in a relatively short amount of time.
“The staff of FORWARD really provides that wraparound (services) on school safety regarding social behavior,” Dickinson said, noting that the goal is to standardize the response for all students and situations and that there are worksheets to complete by each team at each tier to help assess the threat.
As an example, Dickinson gave the scenario of a teacher finding a note in which suicide is threatened.
“They would take that note and bring that to the administrator and say, ‘I found this note. I’m really concerned. I think this is a credible threat.’,” Dickinson said. “Then that principal would call in the school counselor of that student, the school resource officer and they would complete that questionnaire in thirty minutes… If based on that questionnaire they determine this is a really credible threat and they need to move that up to level one… they’d bring in people who have information.”
While most cases would stop there and resources could be found to address the situation, Dickinson said, if it is too complex then resources outside the school would be utilized.
Dickinson said this was an “evidence based” response for threat assessment and would not contradict or override any school policies.
“It doesn’t negate any existing policy. It works in conjunction,” she said. “We still have to follow those policies, but it is an addition to make sure we’re following a process that is thorough, that is effective and provides as much wraparound support as we can.”
Guay reported that Lockport school’s active shooter response plan was approved by representative from the Lockport Police Department Lt. David Pytlik.
“The plan outlines the five emergency response actions, which is: shelter in place, hold in place, evacuate, lockout and lockdown,” Guay said and noted the situation reviewed at the staff development day was, “lockdown.”
Guay also said that during an active shooter situation, the best option, if safe to do so, was to run or leave the area. If that’s impossible, there are two other options.
“We typically hear ‘hiding’ in a lockdown, because in a classroom that’s what’s going to happen,” he said. “Everybody is going to go into a designated area in the classroom that has been designated to be the safest area.”
Finally, the last option is “fight.”
“You do what you have to do,” Guay said. “Protect yourself. Protect others.”
