All together now: Community walk / ride along Erie Canalway Trail planned

A Lockport Rotary Club-sponsored community walk and bike ride along the newly opened section of the Erie Canalway Trail will take place on Oct. 5.
Locally, the trail extends from the Stevens Street bridge in the city to Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village in Amherst.
All are invited to participate in all or part of the circuit. It's a 6-mile walk (if arrangements are made for pickup in Amherst or another road crossing) or a 12-mile round trip bike ride along the trail.
The walk / ride will begin at 9 a.m. and end by noon. A stop for ice cream is planned. Also, participants will have free access to the first day of a new exhibition at Heritage Village, a Smithsonian traveling exhibit about history, culture and the science of water.
From 8:30 to 9 a.m. on walk / ride day, a registration table will be set up in the Cornerstone CFCU parking lot, 55 Stevens St. However, online pre-registration is encouraged. Go to https://lockportrotary.com/event/community-walk---bike-event/ and indicate under "Comments" whether you plan to bike or walk, as well as any special needs.
Donations to Rotary International's Polio Plus Campaign, to rid the world of polio, will be accepted at the gazebo behind Heritage Village in Amherst.
For more information about the walk / ride, email LockportNYRotary@gmail.com. or call 984-5128.
