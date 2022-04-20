Damien D. Speck, 35, appeared in Lockport City Court on charges of attempted assault – an E class felony – criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. Speck was due in court on Monday but refused transport from Niagara County Jail and was rescheduled for Wednesday morning.
Speck is the suspect of the accused crime that occurred on Aug. 8, 2020. He is represented by Public Defense Attorney Charlie Pitarresi and court was heard by Judge Bill Watson on Wednesday.
Speck agreed to a non-jury trial where a judge will rule on his case, thereby giving up his constitutional right to a trial of his peers.
He is scheduled to be back in city court at 1:30 p.m. on May 18.
Currently, Speck is being held in Niagara County Jail on $5,000 bail for the charges. He is also being held on a separate $25,000 bail for an allegedly burglary that caused injury in the Town of Newfane on April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.