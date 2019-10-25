Residents of the 2nd Ward have no incumbent on the ballot this year. Both Democrat Steven Allore and Republican Luke Kantor are political newcomers, and are running on plans to improve city services and better address quality-of-life issues.
Allore said he would try to improve city infrastructure, particularly sidewalks. Homeowners are responsible for clearing and maintaining sidewalks, but Allore said the city should address broken and cracked sidewalks.
"These sidewalks are long overdue for repair," he said.
Kantor said he wants the city to respond more rapidly to tree complaints, offer large-item refuse pick-up more often and install more streetlights on darker streets where residents have been asking for them.
Kantor also said he would try to expand the city's recreation options for teenagers, saying such programs can reduce crime and lead to more civically active adults.
"That’s a really delicate age. … If we can do more of that (those recreation programs), 10 or 20 years down the road, we’ll have more teens getting involved and running for public office," Kantor said.
Both Allore and Kantor said they would try to mitigate tax rate hikes, and that property tax bills would be their top concern in negotiations with labor unions.
Unlike other prominent city Democrats, Allore said he agreed with the Common Council's decision to appeal an arbitration ruling requiring the city to increase the fire department's staffing level.
Allore said the appeal gives the city "more room to bargain," but he also said the city needs to honor its labor contracts. Negotiations under prior administrations had "not been done in good faith," he said.
"Let’s face it: you have to bargain with the union. You can’t just make unilateral decisions or else you’ll end up in the situation we're in now," Allore said.
Kantor said he needed "more information" to make a determination about the arbitration appeal. He added that any solution must keep the tax rate in check, saying several homeowners have told him they are planning to move out of the city because of the taxes.
"Hopefully we can work with all parties and come up with some sort of agreement," Kantor said.
Both Kantor and Allore said they are running because they feel the ward needs a representative who is available to speak with residents.
"I have a great set of ears. I know that’s important when it comes to listening to everybody," Kantor said.
“I want to restore connection between citizens of the 2nd Ward and the council," Allore said. "I feel those connections were lost with our current alderperson. ... I want to be open and honest and work with integrity.”
Luke Kantor
Address: 60 Haines St.
Age: 37
Occupation: Runs outreach and admissions for Iroquois Job Corps, facilitator for Leadership Niagara's LYNC program, volunteer for Town of Niagara Police Department
Prior elected offices: None
Ballot lines: Republican, Conservative, Independence and Libertarian
Steven Allore
Address: 154 Locust St.
Age: 42
Occupation: Sheet metal worker, represented by Smart Local 71
Prior elected offices: None
Ballot lines: Democratic and Working Families
