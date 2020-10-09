Allport appointed 4th Ward alderwoman

Lockport's new Fourth Ward Alderwoman, Debbie Allport, said she probably won't change the world in the next year, but what she will do is simply the best that she possibly can.
With those modest, promising words, the Gasport native, retired Niagara County worker, devoted wife, mom and grandmother, prepares to take over as the district's new representative to the Lockport Common Council, effective Oct. 23.
Kelly Van De Mark, who is moving with her young family to the Town of Lockport, recently resigned her 4th ward council position, leaving Mayor Michelle Roman with the task of naming her Republican replacement. At least four people applied for the job to fulfill the remainder of Van De Mark’s term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2021.
After looking over resumes and conducting interviews, Mayor Roman made the difficult decision this week. She praised every candidate for their sincere interest in the important position.
“Every person who has volunteered to step up and serve our community has great qualities, but I could only choose one for this appointment,” Mayor Roman said. “I encourage those not chosen to continue to be the great resources they’ve been.”
Allport and her husband, retired Lockport Fire Department Captain Michael Allport, are long time city residents, currently living on Lincoln Avenue. She recently retired from Niagara County after 42 years. The Allports raised two sons in Lockport, Christian (wife Christine), who now works for the Veterans Agency in Buffalo; and Phillip (wife Erika), who works for UPS.
“And I have two beautiful grandchildren,” Mrs. Allport said.
After graduating from Royalton-Hartland High School and Niagara County County College, “Debra” met her husband, got married and moved to Lockport in 1977, the place she's called home ever since.
“Somebody came to me about this opening and I went with it. I'm just going to do my best. I've always loved Lockport and through my work with the county, I've always been interested in the ins and outs of local government,” Mrs. Allport said.
Besides Mayor Roman, Mrs. Allport said she talked to council president Mark Devine about the position when it became available. Among others whom she credited with piquing her interest in city government over the years is former 4th Ward alderman Pat Schrader.
“She has a good working knowledge of our city, and will serve as a positive representative for the Fourth Ward,” Mayor Roman added.
Follow reporter John D'Onofrio on Twitter with "Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y." weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
