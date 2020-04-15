Always open: LockportLibrary.org

Although Lockport Public Library’s doors are closed, the library is always open at www.LockportLibrary.org .
The library staff cares deeply about serving our community and recognizes that the library and its many services are an invaluable resource. It was very difficult when the library was mandated by the governor to close. The staff looks forward to the day when we can again have the public in the library.
Until we are allowed to reopen, the library staff invites you to our virtual library at www.LockportLibrary.org. The staff is working remotely to maintain the website and databases and answer questions.
Don’t have a library card? If you are a resident of Lockport City School District, or a resident of the towns of Lockport or Pendleton, you can apply for a library eCard at www.LockportLibrary.org. This card will give you access to Lockport Public Library’s digital platform.
From the digital platform you have access to a variety of sources. Hoopla provides streaming movies and music, ebooks and other content; Libby from Overdrive provides a fantastic collection of ebooks; Morning Star Investment Research Center and Consumer Reports are accessible virtually; RB Digital gives you access to hundreds of magazines. Need things for young children? Check out TumbleBook Library eBooks for Kids plus other resources.
Check out our Facebook pages. The library has one for adults and one for children. New content is being posted daily. Join us for a virtual book discussion. Enjoy listening to a book being read. See if you know the answer to the trivia questions. Enjoy the virtual world of Harry Potter and more.
We know that many in our community rely on the library for free internet access. The library’s Wi-Fi is still on and can be accessed from the parking lot. Please practice social distancing when using the Wi-Fi.
Have a question or need assistance? Librarians are monitoring ASK A LIBRARIAN, accessed via our homepage, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you have physical materials checked out, don’t worry! The due dates have been extended and will be checked in fine-free when we return.
These are extremely stressful and difficult times for everyone. The staff wants you to know that Lockport Public Library is there for you. We appreciate your support.
Beverly Federspiel is the executive director of Lockport Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.