TOWN OF NIAGARA — It is the worst kept secret in Niagara County.
But multiple sources have confirmed that the online retailing behemoth Amazon is now targeting the Town of Niagara to locate a new distribution warehouse previously intended to be built on Grand Island.
While most of the players in the planned project would not comment on the record, an initial site plan proposal for a more than 3 million square foot, five-story warehouse near the Niagara Falls International Airport appeared on the February and March agendas of the Niagara County and Town of Niagara planning boards.
Those proposals were then pulled from those agendas, at the request of attorneys for the project developer, before any action could be taken. A source with knowledge of the proposed project indicted that the developer, Atlanta-based JB2 Partners, was still conducting a review of the 216-acre site at 8995 Lockport Road, including an updated environmental study.
Sources say the preliminary site plan could be back on the planning board agendas in the next 60 days. At present there is no indication that either Amazon nor JB2 Partners have made a firm and final commitment to the project, which could cost up to $300 million and create up to 1,000 full- and part-time jobs.
Amazon had proposed the construction of a 3.8 million-square foot facility on a 145-acre plot of land along Long Road in Grand Island in 2020. But the Seattle-based retail giant dropped its plans after residents there launched a heated campaign against the project, citing environmental and quality of life concerns.
The cancellation of those plans set off a frenzy of activity in Niagara County. Both county economic development officials and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said, at that time, that they would be interested in bringing the project north.
Restaino said then that he had sent a letter to the project’s then-developer, Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co., in support of the county’s efforts to attract the project. Niagara County economic development officials said they reached out quickly to Amazon’s developer when the the Grand Island project faltered.
Niagara County was also an active bidder during Amazon’s search for a second headquarters location as well.
Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace could not be reached for comment on the Amazon project. Wallace had previously indicated an interest in bringing the warehouse project to his town.
The application in support of the preliminary site plan review indicated that the proposed tenant for the warehouse had previously made efforts to construct a similar project in “a neighboring jurisdiction.” The warehouse facility would present some of the same issues that animated protests by Grand Island residents.
The site plan suggests it would have in excess of 50 loading docks and provide parking for close to 500 truck trailers, an indication that the facility would create a substantial amount of traffic.
