It may be another week or more before the full story emerges on who won the two open seats on the Hartland town council and by how much.
Republican-registered residents Cheryl Confer and Margaret Zaepfel ran a spirited write-in campaign to displace the incumbents on the ballot, David Huntington and Joe Reed, appealing to voters in letters and an impressive number of lawn signs to effect a change of leadership in the town.
In the end, it appears the appeal fell on deaf ears. According to unofficial polling results posted late Tuesday by the Niagara County Board of Elections, in the town council races, 513 votes were cast for Reed, 505 for Huntington and 572 for “write in.” The latter votes won’t be sorted until possibly Nov. 15, but supposing Confer and Zaepfel split that number, it’s clear neither of them won. Also according to the Board of Elections, there were only 26 absentee ballots issued to voters in Hartland.
“It’s hard to believe,” Confer said of the outcome in a late Tuesday phone interview. “We talked to so many people and I looked at the count and was so disappointed. We were out there at 5:30 a.m., showing people how to write-in ... .”
Zaepfel also expressed disbelief at the results.
“We’re waiting to find out more, we just don’t know. There’s just a lot of questions,” Zaepfel said. “We did run a good campaign and I’m a little windburned. We’ve been out there from six in the morning until nine at night. It was a long day, but we met a lot of nice people and got a lot of support.”
Huntington, reached by phone late Tuesday, said he was in Arizona on Election Day and had “no idea” who was winning the contests.
Reed could not be reached for comment prior to press time.
In the town justice election, challenger James Minner bested incumbent Linda Ark by a more than 2-to-1 margin. Minner, who was supportive of Confer’s and Zaepfel’s campaigns, also could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.
