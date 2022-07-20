Common Council members blamed an anonymous complaint for withdrawing Tuesday night’s special meeting resolution to hire Freed Maxick, an accounting firm based in Buffalo. The tipster said one of the council members was related to an individual that would stand to gain if the resolution was passed.
The firm was chosen without competitive bidding to deliver the financial details of what the city had to lose or gain by providing ambulance services through the Lockport Fire Department.
5th Ward Alderman Kristin Barnard sent the US&J a snapshot of a fake Facebook account post that read the Common Council “will be trying to pass a resolution to allow a close RELATIVE of one of our council people be paid to audit the ambulance issue rather than using the LEGAL and ETHICAL route of gathering quotes etc etc.”
Barnard said a post like this was found on the same day the ambulance issue was discussed in Common Council and the claim was “absolutely false”.
Common Council President Paul Beakman said the accusation was “false and frivolous”, and “a blatantly false accusation”. It was, however, the reason why he did not move to sponsor the resolution.
“The false accusation really put up a roadblock,” he said. “But cooler heads will prevail. Let us do our due diligence and we will do what’s right for the city.”
Beakman said he believed the resolution would be revisited at the July 27 Common Council meeting.
The argument as to whether the LFD could, or should, take over services has been a long standing issue since the service was cut in 2014 amidst financial troubles for the city. Eight-years later on June 8, the Ad Hoc Ambulance Committee presented numbers showing that the cost of turning the LFD back to ambulance services was between $296,000 and $394,000 a year, about $50,000 less than Mercy Flight’s offer to put two ambulances in the City of Lockport.
The Common Council, however, balked at accepting the committee’s numbers and said they wanted an independent audit. This moved forward and by July, it looked as though the Council would hire Freed Maxick to do the math for the project, but the measure was forestalled by unknown changes in the city’s procurement policy and Fogle withdrew her resolution. That same resolution was withdrawn again by Barnard on Tuesday.
Barnard said the decision to withdraw the resolution had nothing to do with the anonymous complaint’s comments on the “gathering of quotes” and that she had researched the law, which did not demand such, but that she was tired of “procedural roadblocks” getting in the way of passing the resolution.
“There has been a great amount of resistance from this administration,” Barnard said. “We had inaccurate information and were unable to get clear answers at times.”
To put it bluntly, 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine said, anyone who sponsored that resolution, that night, would have found themselves out voted by the rest of the council.
“How can I sponsor something that four members say they oppose?” Devine said. “It’d be five-to-one. I can’t sponsor everything.”
Devine said that the mood in the caucus was such because of the anonymous complaint that leveled accusations at four of the council.
“It wasn’t the resolution,” he said. “It was ‘nasty’ things said said about people on the board that Common Council members found out just before the meeting.”
Devine also noted that the complaint was done by someone who would not identify themselves. He said that accuser wasn’t made from the same cloth as himself and if he had a problem, he’d stand behind his words.
Alderman-at-Large Gina Pasceri and 4th Ward Alderwoman Kitty Fogle were unable to comment. 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor was absent from the meeting.
