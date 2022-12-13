Common Council members received the Lockport Fire Department Ambulance Assessment by Freed Maxick on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The analysis gave several scenarios depending on the choices made by the council in regard to whether the City of Lockport Fire Department would take on ambulance service or not.
Then on Tuesday a letter of proposal was received from Mercy EMS giving further options for the board in regard to transporting individuals to the hospital.
As council members grappled with the data, Mayor Michelle Roman appointed Common Council President Paul Beakman to take over 4th Ward Alderwoman Kitty Fogle’s spot on the Fire Board in January.
Fogle said she was dropped from the board because she supported getting analysis of the finances involving ambulance service, an analysis they’ve just received from Freed Maxick, she noted.
“It’s for all the taxpayers. Not just one group,” Fogle said of the analysis. “I wanted to help and I had no agenda.”
Beakman said that he was well-suited for the role and could also serve as a balance for the board having not ever been a firefighter himself. He is, however, a member of the Western New York Retired Fire Fighter’s Association stemming from his board position on the WNY Retired Law Enforcement Association.
“If I don’t know something, I know know who to ask,” Beakman said of his contacts.
Beakman said his own take of the Freed Maxick and Mercy EMS documents is that that the best answer to the city’s ambulance woes is to get back into the ambulance business itself.
“If you look at Mercy EMS’s numbers, it’s more fiscally responsible to allow the Fire Department to operate ambulances,” he said.
The Mercy EMS proposal gave five-options to the city.
• Two basic life support ambulances staffed 24/7 with City of Lockport paramedics accompanying them for advanced life support transports to the tune of $400,000 per year.
• One BLS staffed for 24/7 and a second BLS ambulance working 12 hours for 7 days and the same deal on Lockport paramedics riding with for ALS transports at $80,000 per year.
• Two ALS ambulances staffed 24/7 for $600,000 a year paid monthly.
• One ALS ambulance staffed 24/7 and one BLS ambulance staffed 12 hours for 7 days for $225,000 a-year paid monthly.
• One ALS ambulance staffed 24/7 for $225,000 a year paid monthly.
Scott Wooten of Mercy EMS noted that he responded to all scenarios and while it doesn't seem like it makes sense to not secure one BLS ambulance at zero-cost, he was filling out all possible situations.
"The BLS ambulance can get enough in revenue for transports so wouldn't need a subsidiary (from the City)," he said.
In the Freed Maxick analysis, it was stated the city could generate revenue of $10,000 after four-years for two ambulances operated by the Fire Department.
3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine said he hadn’t sifted through all of the documents, but that the issue has never been a matter of cost for him. It was a service that the residents deserved.
Devine said that Mercy EMS would be collecting insurance money for their calls in the City of Lockport, and at the same time have the Fire Department’s paramedics riding with their ambulances. They’d be doing all of that and making more money from the taxpayer, he said.
“I’m not a fan of paying an outside company and then supplementing that service without any financial gratuity for supplementing that service,” Devine said.
5th Ward Kristin Barnard said she was educating herself on all the ins and outs of the two documents and had a sit-down with the city’s Finance Director Tim Russo. In terms of the Mercy EMS proposals, she said she was glad there were choices.
“It’s not all or nothing like the last proposals,” Barnard said. “It was good they came back with five different options.”
Roman also commented on the Freed Maxick report, saying it was off by about $180,000 a-year. Russo confirmed the numbers and pointed out where he saw duplicities.
“We believe there is some duplicating between the medical biller’s salary and fringe benefits,” Russo said.
Roman also noted that the city would not be hiring a senior accounting clerk, which contributed to the $180,000 savings.
Fire Chief Luca Quagliano addressed the situation at the Fire Board meeting on Tuesday. He noted if the fire department was given the go-ahead to transport patients, they would be supported by Twin City Ambulance, as stated in a letter to Roman.
Quagliano characterized the report from Freed Maxick as being both beneficial and non-beneficial.
“It supports that the Lockport Fire Department can run two-ambulances and make money,” Quagliano said. “But not for a third or fourth. I believe their costs are off.”
In the meantime, Fire Chief Chris McClune of South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company said he and other volunteer firefighters would be at tonight's Common Council Meeting to support a resolution by Fogle to reimburse fuel costs for responding to mutual aid calls in the city, as well as show support for the Lockport Fire Department in its struggle to get permission to run an ambulance transport service.
“Our people are getting burned out having to go to City of Lockport calls on top of their own,” McClune said. “Hopefully we can get support and see what the Common Council does in the next couple of weeks.”
Alderwoman-at-Large Gina Pasceri and 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor did not respond for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.