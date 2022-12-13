FreedMaxick, the independent accounting firm employed by the City of Lockport to analyze the financial sense in going into “the ambulance business,” has completed its draft report. The city released that report, Monday.
It has been more than six months since the Lockport Common Council voted unanimously to give the charge of analyzing the numbers of transporting patients to area hospitals in terms of revenue and costs to the firm.
While none of the board said they wanted to put finances in front of safety, Alderwoman-at-Large Gina Pasceri asked to receive an independent audit. She was backed by former firefighter and 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, and the other council members as well.
The Common Council’s meeting in City Hall the night of the vote was reported as ending in fireworks as opponents of the measure demanded the Council follow the numbers of an ad-hoc ambulance committee and not delay in getting city ambulances up and running.
“Let’s hope something terrible doesn’t happen in this city where we have to worry about the response of ambulance service from out of town,” Doug Nicholson, a retired firefighter who also ran for Alderman-at-Large in 2019, said after the meeting. “That’s very important. It’s not unusual for things to pick up during the summer.”
In a letter to Mayor Michelle Roman preceding the report, the FreedMaxick wrote, “We developed estimates of capacity, revenue, capital expenditures, start up and normal operating costs and have provided several ranges of potential financial outcomes under various operating scenarios.”
The firm also noted, “The operation of an ambulance service will carry significant financial, operation and regulatory risk.
“To be clear, there is a marginal ‘business case’ at best to having LFD (Lockport Fire Department) provide the ambulance service.”
The firm broke down the first four years of running an ambulance service with two to four ambulances in “expected, “best” and “worst” case scenarios.
The report also noted that a two-ambulance model with 24/7 staff would be the most financially beneficial for the city.
With two-ambulances, there is a 50% expected likelihood that the city would profit about $10,000 after four-years. With three-ambulances, the 50% expected likelihood is losing more than $236,000 and with four-ambulances that loss would be more than $608,000.
Following those numbers, there is 25% likelihood that the two-ambulance numbers will shoot up – making more than $555,000 at best or losing more than $971,000 at worst in the projection.
With three-ambulances, there is a 25% likelihood the endeavor would make more than $331,000 at best and lose $1.23 million at worst.
For four-ambulances there is a 25% likelihood, that even at best, the move would lose more than $13,000 and at worst it would lose $1.68 million after four years.
Start up costs were also included in the analysis. Over $87,000 was assumed for the cost of each additional ambulance and repairs for the existing ambulances were $1,000 in the best case scenario and $5,000 in the worst. Medical billing software was also included in the price, as well as labor prices.
“The average hourly Firefighter rate of $27.15 was calculated using the salaries for all staff who will be assigned to ambulance work listed in the 2023 budget,” read the analysis.
For two-ambulances, year one would cost about $761,000 in 50% of outcomes. The best case scenario showed it to be about $719,000 and at worst $910,000.
For three-ambulances the expected outcome is a cost of about $924,000, at best $879,000 and at worst $1.07 million.
For four-ambulances the expected outcome is about $1.16 million, at best $1.12 million and at worst $1.34 million.
Criteria for the scenarios come from a set of key assumptions. The expected case, or 50% likely outcome, is projected with the assumption that the Lockport Fire Department, “achieves at 80% of the rate” that Twin City Ambulance achieved. It also is contingent upon only $2,500 in related repairs for ambulances.
There is also mention of a “gentlemen’s handshake agreement” pertaining to City ambulances running into the Town of Lockport and involve LFD personnel. If memorialized the agreement saves $150,000 a-year in labor costs.
The fire department would also have to manage hold-over pay to about $69,000 per year.
Diesel costs would also remain at the November 2022 rate for the “expected” outcome to be valid.
Also, according to numbers reaching into 2021 where there were about 3,700 calls, there were 117 calls when there was more calls than ambulances if the LFD ran two-ambulances.
If there were three-ambulances there would’ve been only 16 of those occurrences and if there were four-ambulances there would’ve been only four such occurrences.
Mutual aid calls with the LFD running two-ambulances would’ve been 185, for three-ambulances 89 and for four-ambulances 81.
“City/LFD will need to re-establish a revenue cycle business process, including negotiating rates, executing payer contracts, obtaining/deploying EMR and billing technology, training personnel, establishing the billing company relationship, as well as ensuring ongoing regulatory compliance,” wrote the firm. “This is a significant undertaking.”
